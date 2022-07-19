‘Untouchability wall’ in TN village to be razed

A Tiruppur district administration official told IANS that "The wall is constructed on 'natham apormaboke' land. Villagers told IANS that they expect the district administration to immediately raze the wall.

A farmer, Kumar Raman, told IANS that some individuals who are well connected and powerful with strong political ties built the wall separating the villagers from them. In local parlance it is known as the 'untouchability wall'.

He said that the wall has created major problems for the villagers as even ambulances could not be brought in.

After the district collector's intervention officials have decided to raze the wall.