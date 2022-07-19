‘Untouchability wall’ in TN village to be razed

CHENNAI: The revenue department of Tiruppur district in Tamil Nadu is considering razing a 300 feet long wall constructed allegedly by upper caste people at Mettupalayam in Kangeyam taluk of the district.
Villagers on Monday lodged a complaint with the Tiruppur district collector who immediately directed the taluk revenue authorities to look into the matter.
A Tiruppur district administration official told IANS that "The wall is constructed on 'natham apormaboke' land. Villagers told IANS that they expect the district administration to immediately raze the wall.
A farmer, Kumar Raman, told IANS that some individuals who are well connected and powerful with strong political ties built the wall separating the villagers from them. In local parlance it is known as the 'untouchability wall'.
He said that the wall has created major problems for the villagers as even ambulances could not be brought in.
After the district collector's intervention officials have decided to raze the wall.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android