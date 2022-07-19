Train service extensions for Aadi Krithigai: Details inside

CHENNAI: Chennai Railway Division has extended the services of a few suburban trains to Tiruttani in view of Aadi-Krithigai festival at Tiruttani. The extended trains would run as passenger specials between Arakkonam – Tiruttani – Arakkonam from 21st July to 25th July.

EMU leaving Arakkonam at 10.18am, 12.58pm and 14.58pm would reach Tiruttani at 10.40am, 13.20pm and 15.10pm, respectively, a statement issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.

Early resumption of express trains

Southern Railways has also announced the resumption of the operation of five unreserved special trains earlier than expected. Services of unreserved special train no 06832 Thanjavur - Karaikal and train no 06835 Karaikal - Thanjavur unreserved special express would be resumed on July 23, instead of earlier notified July 24.

Thanjavur - Tiruchirappalli unreserved special train no 06871 and Tiruchirappalli - Vridachalam unreserved special train no 06892 would also be resumed on July 23, instead of July 25. Train no 06891 Vridachalam - Tiruchirappalli unreserved special would be resumed from July 23, against earlier notified July 26.