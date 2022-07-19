TamilNadu

TN increases fund allocation for Grama Sabha meeting

Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: After 14 years, the Tamil Nadu government increased the allocation of funds for Grama Sabha meetings from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000. A Government Order was issued to give effect to the order.

According to the order, the fund allotted for meetings in 2008 was Rs 1,000 per meeting and there were demands from the elected representatives of local bodies to increase the allocation as the fund was not sufficient to conduct the meeting. Considering the demands from the local bodies, the amount has been increased five fold.

