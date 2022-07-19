Mukkombu gets 1.32L cusecs, Tiruchy on alert

TIRUCHY: As 1.32 lakh cusecs was flowing into the Upper Anicut, Tiruchy Collector M Pradeep Kumar after inspecting the regulator on Monday directed officials to maintain the discharge with maximum care and urged the people residing along the Kollidam and the Cauvery banks to avoid bathing in the rivers.

In the wake of heavy downpour in Karnataka and Cauvery catchment areas, the Stanley reservoir at Mettur reached its full capacity for the 42nd time and over a lakh cusecs was being released into the Cauvery for the past few days. According to official sources, on Monday, Mukkombu (Upper Anicut) regulator received 1.32 lakh cusecs and the officials discharged 47,874 cusecs into the Cauvery and 65,639 into the Kollidam.

Pradeep Kumar, who visited the Mukkombu regulator, instructed the officials to maintain vigil round the clock and ensure there were no breaches along the banks of both the rivers. He also asked officials to constantly monitor the inflow and discharge.

The Collector cautioned people to be alert while accessing the river for their needs and avoid taking bath or selfie along the banks.

Meanwhile, Pradeep Kumar visited the Puthu Ayyan Voical water sourced from the Cauvery, which had a heavy flow. He asked the people in Thiruparaithurai and Puthu Vathalai to be alert and instructed the officials to evacuate the people in case of any emergency situation.

Meanwhile, the discharge from the Grand Anicut into its distributaries were stepped up on Monday. The officials said that a total of 47,715 cusecs were being released into the Cauvery, GA Canal and Vennaru.