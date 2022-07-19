Machete-wielding man enters Nellai court with murder plan; held

MADURAI: The entry of a stranger holding a machete into the Mahila Court at Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli on Tuesday created a flutter. The intruder was identified as Navaneetha Krishnan, a resident of Pappankulam near Mukkudal in Tirunelveli district. All of a sudden, he entered the court hall with intent to murder Joshua of Kovilpatti, produced before the court in a case of sexual assault. As soon as Krishnan entered the court hall, he went on to attack Joshua, whom he called an impostor posing himself as a pastor. However, the timely intervention of a cop safeguarded the life of Joshua after Krishnan was stopped at gunpoint. Krishnan leveled accusations against Joshua that he years ago befriended his sister fell in love and later deserted her. Sources said Krishnan rose to rage when he found Joshua in marital relationship with a girl from Thalaiyuthu. Dejected over this, Krishnan’s sister committed suicide in 2017. In vengeance, Krishnan, aware of a case concerning Joshua to be heard in the Mahila Court, attempted to kill him. However, police have filed a case and arrested Krishnan, sources said.