Kallakurichi aftermath: District Collector, SP transferred

CHENNAI: As Kallakurichi is at the boiling point following a Class 12 girl student's death and the resultant attack at the school and surrounding areas, the district's Collector PN Sridhar, IAS, has been transferred.

Sridhar would be replaced by Sravan Kumar Jatavath, additional director of Agriculture department. Sridhar is now posted as Project Director of Chennai-Kanniyakumari Industrial corridor. Also, P Pakalavan replaces Selvakumar as the district's Superintendent of Police.