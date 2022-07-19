Kallakurichi aftermath: District Collector, SP transferred

CHENNAI: As Kallakurichi is at the boiling point following a Class 12 girl student's death and the resultant attack at the school and surrounding areas, the district's Collector PN Sridhar, IAS, has been transferred.
Sridhar would be replaced by Sravan Kumar Jatavath, additional director of Agriculture department. Sridhar is now posted as Project Director of Chennai-Kanniyakumari Industrial corridor. Also, P Pakalavan replaces Selvakumar as the district's Superintendent of Police.
On Sunday, the protesters entered the private school and vandalised the property and torched school buses after she was found dead at the hostel.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) C Sylendra Babu on Tuesday announced the constitution of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe in-depth into the riot, arson and connected incidents in Kaniyamoor in Kallakurichi district on July 17.
