Kallakurichi aftermath: District Collector, SP transferred

An official note stating the transfers of both the Collector and SP of Kallakurichi has been issued by the Tamil Nadu government.
Online Desk

CHENNAI: As Kallakurichi is at the boiling point following a Class 12 girl student's death and the resultant attack at the school and surrounding areas, the district's Collector PN Sridhar, IAS, has been transferred.

Sridhar would be replaced by Sravan Kumar Jatavath, additional director of Agriculture department. Sridhar is now posted as Project Director of Chennai-Kanniyakumari Industrial corridor. Also, P Pakalavan replaces Selvakumar as the district's Superintendent of Police.

Kallakurichi schoolgirl death: CB-CID to visit govt hospital today

On Sunday, the protesters entered the private school and vandalised the property and torched school buses after she was found dead at the hostel.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) C Sylendra Babu on Tuesday announced the constitution of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe in-depth into the riot, arson and connected incidents in Kaniyamoor in Kallakurichi district on July 17.

Kallakurichi case: HC allows to conduct autopsy without parents

