IMH inmates not required to produce IDs to enroll for CMCHIS

CHENNAI: The inhabitants of Institute of Mental Health, Kilpauk are not required to produce family card, Aadhaar card, and income certificate by VAO or revenue authorities, along with the self declaration of the head of the family to avail the benefits under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS), a government order stated.

The Government of Tamil Nadu is implementing the flagship programme of Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme and the annual income has been enhanced from Rs 72,000- to Rs 1,20,000- so as to increase the beneficiaries under the coverage of Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.

The criteria for eligibility as stated by the United India Insurance Company requires a family card, Aadhaar card and income certificate by VAO / Revenue authorities through online along with the self-declaration of the head of the family. But the inhabitants of Institute of Mental Health, upon inspection by the third party administrators and consulted with the concerned officials to share the data of the inhabitants.

It was found that most of the patients are unknown, admitted through reception orders or without no social support, there is no means to delete their names from their family cards as they have no ID proof. There are around 500 inpatients including 311 male and 209 female who are long stay patients and have no address proof or ID proof.

Based on the request of the Project Director, Tamil Nadu Health Systems Project, the United India Insurance Company has accepted to enroll the Institute of Mental Health inhabitants in the absence of ration card and Income certificates. Hence, they required Government Order accordingly, for considering enrolment under Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme for Institute of Mental Health inhabitants.

The insurance company asked for a government order to implement the registration of the Institute of Mental Health without any documents. Thus, the State Health Department has issues orders for enrolling the Institute of Mental Health Inhabitants without ration card and income certificates.