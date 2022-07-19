Dravidar Kazhagam backs MP for preventing rituals at govt function

CHENNAI: Dravidar Kazhagam, the ideological forerunner of the ruling DMK, has backed the latter’s MP Dr Senthil Kumar for stopping the performance of a Hindu ritual at a government function in his Dharmapuri constituency.

DK president K Veeramani took to Twitter to appreciate Senthilkumar and said, “We appreciate DMK MP Dr Senthilkumar for emphasising that the Dravidian model is protecting real secularism.” Participating in a government function in his constituency a couple of days ago, Senthilkumar reprimanded PWD officials for only engaging Hindu priests in a foundation stone laying ceremony. While the MP’s secular act won the appreciation of the party supporters, ally Congress MP Karti Chidambaram and right-wing sympathizers bashed the MP’s “unwanted outburst” at the function. Making an earnest appeal to Chief Minister M K Stalin in this regard, Veeramani tweeted, “Performing poojas for foundation stone laying work of government buildings is against the Constitution and rationalism. An affectionate request to the CM. The individuality of Secular Progressive Alliance should be protected.”

Asking the Chief Minister to take steps to avoid performing religious rituals and engage purohits to chant mantras in northern languages in government functions, Veeramani said that the government was for all religions and inviting representatives of all religions is also practically not feasible. “Avoiding rituals in public functions and bidding adieu to Sananthan Dharma would amount to safeguarding the Constitution,” the DK president added.