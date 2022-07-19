Construction worker arrested for kidnapping girl promising marriage

TIRUCHY: A man who had kidnapped a college girl was arrested as per the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court order on Monday evening. A girl from Mannargudi who has been pursuing her degree first year went missing from June 22 and her parents lodged a complaint with the Mannargudi police. Police who registered a case were searching for her but they too could not trace her. Meanwhile, the girl’s father approached the High Court and filed a habeas corpus petition and the court directed the Mannargudi police to produce the girl. The police who searched the girl found her with one Veeramani (40), a construction coolie who had promised to marry her. However, further investigation by the police found that Veeramani had already been married and had hidden the information from the girl. Subsequently, the police registered a case against Veeramani and produced the girl before the court, which instructed the girl to go with her parents. Veeramani was arrested and produced before Mannargudi court and later he was lodged in the jail.