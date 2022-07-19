AIADMK to hold state-wide protest against power tariff hike

CHENNAI: Condemning the DMK government's proposal to hike electricity tariff, the AIADMK, led by Edappadi K Palaniswami's faction, announced that it would stage state-wide protest demonstrations on July 25 to oppose the move.

In a statement, the "interim general secretary" of AIADMK and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami pointed out people were just limping back to normal after they were severely affected by unemployment problems, job losses, and income issues due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

Alleging that the DMK government, which declared Dravidian model rule, was continuously deceiving the people, the AIADMK leader said the State government is only concentrating on foisting cases against the opposition parties. "From this, the government has failed to discharge their duties for the people,” he said.

Stating that the DMK government also claimed during the Assembly session that they had announced a tax-free budget, Palaniswami alleged that the government they were "betraying" the people by imposing taxes or increasing the prices in every government department.

Therefore, to condemn the proposed increase in electricity charges, the recent hike in property tax, increase in the prices of essential commodities, law, and order issues, and not fulfilling the poll promises by the DMK government, the AIADMK will stage protest demonstrations at all district headquarters,including Chennai and greater Chennai, on July 25 by around 10 am, which would be organised by the respective party's district secretaries.

Meanwhile, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam also condemned the price hike of electricity charges and said that the price revision will affect the common man. He also urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to roll back the proposed price revision of EB charges.