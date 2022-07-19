4 students of Aakash BYJU’s in Kovai score 99 pc in JEE Mains

CHENNAI: Students of Aakash BYJU’S in Coimbatore have made the institute and the city proud by scoring an impressive 99 percentile and above in the first session of the JEE Mains 2022 Examination.

This was the first out of the two Joint entrance exams for Engineering scheduled to be held this year. The top scorers are Shriprathaa M who scored 99.85, Nikil S 99.84, Prithwinsiibi Km 99.31 and Sudeep I 99.08. The students joined Aakash BYJU’S in a two-year classroom programme to crack IIT-JEE, considered the world’s toughest entrance exam.

They attributed their entry into the elite list of top percentiles in JEE to their efforts in understanding the concepts, and their strict adherence to their learning schedule. “We are grateful that Aakash BYJU’S has helped us with both. But for the content and coaching from the institute, we would not have grasped many concepts in different subjects in a short period of time,” they said.

Congratulating the students, Aakash Chaudhry, Managing Director, Aakash BYJU’S, said, “We congratulate all the students for their exemplary feat. Around 9 lakh students registered for the first session of JEE Main 2022 from across the country. Their top percentile score speaks volumes of their hard work and dedication as well as the support of their parents. We wish them all the best with their future endeavors.”

He added that during the pandemic-hit academic years, Aakash BYJU’S walked the extra mile to turn students into top percentile scorers in JEE by creating more digital content.