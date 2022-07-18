Wrapping of eatables in printed papers banned in Thoothukudi

MADURAI: The Thoothukudi district administration has imposed a ban on using printed papers for wrapping eatables parcels by tea and coffee shops, bakeries, hotels and eateries.

Collector K Senthil Raj on Monday said printed papers were seen widely used in stalls selling eatables such as ‘vadai’, ‘bhaji’ and ‘bonda’. Such papers contain led, cadmium and chromium and other materials harmful for humans. Consumption of such food items wrapped in printed papers would certainly cause carcinogenic effects in the body.

Further talking to reporters, the Collector said blank papers could be used to wrap eatables parcel. As an alternative to printed papers, traders could go for plantain or palm leaf. Mostly, such snack items were pressed with printed papers to reduce the oil content in such items before consuming it. Food safety officers at block level and sanitary inspectors in local bodies have been instructed to keenly monitor the adherence to the order.

The Collector also sought cooperation from traders to give up such harmful practice.

Earlier, a short film was played to raise awareness against the usage of printed papers and its ill effects. District Revenue Officer S Kannabiran, District Designated Officer, Food Safety, Mariappan and others were present during the drive.