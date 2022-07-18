Stalin, DMK MLAs cast vote in Presidential election at Secretariat

CHENNAI: After getting discharged from hospital, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday casted his vote at the 16th Presidential election, at the Secretariat.
As soon as the polling commenced at 10 am, the Chief Minister was the first person to cast his vote in the election. He was followed by Speaker M Appavu, Ministers, MPs and MLAs.
The MLAs were given polling receipts at the MLAs room in the Secretariat with the help of which they entered the polling room and casted their votes. They were given a special pen with purple coloured ink to write their candidates preference in the ballot paper and the paper was put inside the ballot box kept in the front of Returning officer and Assembly Secretary K Srinivasan.
The AIADMK MLAs led by its Interim General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami are expected to cast their votes after DMK MLAs complete their voting.
The voting for the 16th Presidential election is held across the nation today in all the states in which elected MPs and MLAs will cast their votes. BJP candidate Draupadi Murmu and common candidate of opposition parties Yashwant Sinha are in the race to get crowned as the next President of India.
