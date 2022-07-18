Regulate online gaming or face series of protests, EPS tells govt

CHENNAI: Former chief minister and interim general secretary of AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday urged the DMK government to take immediate measures to stop online gambling games and warned if the action was not taken immediately, his party would stage continuous protest demonstrations till the issues were solved.

Pointing out that his previous regime had brought a resolution in Assembly to stop online gambling games, Palaniswami, in a release here, said that since, the DMK government could not argue well with its senior advocates against the ban, especially the “online Rummy,” the online game has started flourishing.

Blaming that the present government has not implemented the special committee’s order to regulate the online gambling games in the state, Palaniswami said recently even a police person in Coimbatore committed suicide after incurring losses in “online Rummy” game.

Claiming that daily several thousand crores were transacted through online gambling games, the AIADMK leader alleged that several authorities were involved in getting bribes from the online gambling companies and letting them exist.

“Therefore, this government has to take immediate steps to stop online gambling games so that it would not only save the people but also their properties,” he said. “If there is no action on regulating online games, our party would go ahead with protests and demonstrations across the state on a continuous basis,” he added.