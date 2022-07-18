Marine techie reaps success with grapes in Nellai

MADURAI: Despite dry conditions in Pudhukudiyiruppu at Achampadu village in Radhapuramtaluk of Tirunelveli district, a marine technocrat turned progressive farmer reaped success in cultivating grapes.

R Celin, 41-year-old grape grower, who’s the son of soil from Kanniyakumari, took it as a challenge to grow grapes in Tirunelveli. With 10 years of technical experience in the marine industry, Celin gave up his lucrative job to return to his family and solely relied on cultivating vegetables and fruits.

Usually the Cumbum soil in Theni district is thought to be ideal for grape cultivation, but he proved successful grape cultivation is also possible on dry land at Pudhukudiyiruppu. Celin said he managed to harvest thrice annually, relying on two acres on a par with cultivation methods in Cumbum.

Finding his experience of cultivating this black grape variety fruitful since 2018, he said an acre resulted in yield of 10 tonnes on expenditure of Rs 2 lakh for a season. The harvested grapes tasted sweet and juicy and priced at Rs 60 a kilo at farm gate, he told DT Next.

When he availed the root stock from Grapes Research Station at Theni, some of them doubted whether grapes could be grown at the village in Tirunelveli since weather was not conducive. But, the ‘Paneer’ grape cultivation proved suitable and profitable.

To go a step further, he expressed his wish to bring up a winery at the village. A few months ago, Celin earned applause from Collector V Vishnu. According to A Subbiah, Head, Grape Research Station, if the weather is conducive an average temperature of 35 to 36 degree Celsius will be ideal.