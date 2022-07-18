Kumbakonam pharmacist arrested for sending drugs to students

TIRUCHY: Police arrested a pharmacist from Kumbakonam for reportedly sending sedative drugs to Coimbatore on Monday. Mohammed Basheer (48), running his shop at Hajiyar Street in Kumbakonam and was said to be habitually sending drugs to college students in and around Coimbatore. On Monday, a team of police from Coimbatore arrived at Kumbakonam and took him for interrogation on information about drug distribution. Police said that Mohammed Basheer was in the habit of distributing sedative drugs to the students for the past few years. A few days ago one of the college students, who was reportedly receiving the drugs from him, had died. Upon investigation, police found that the drugs were sent by Mohammed Basheer by courier service. After Mohammed Basheer confessed and accepted the offence, the police arrested him and lodged him in the Coimbatore prison. Mohammed Basheer was arrested two years back by Kumbakonam police too for similar offence.