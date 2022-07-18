Kallakurichi protest: DMK govt failed to prevent violence, says EPS

CHENNAI: AIADMK "interim general secretary" and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday said if the DMK government would have acted in time, violence at a private school in Kallakurichi could be totally avoided.

After casting his vote for the Presidential elections, the AIADMK leader pointed out that the protest was going on for three days before the violence and the government has not taken steps to solve the issue.