Kallakurichi protest: DMK govt failed to prevent violence, says EPS

CHENNAI: AIADMK "interim general secretary" and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday said if the DMK government would have acted in time, violence at a private school in Kallakurichi could be totally avoided.
After casting his vote for the Presidential elections, the AIADMK leader pointed out that the protest was going on for three days before the violence and the government has not taken steps to solve the issue.
Stating that the government should have collected information from the intelligence and acted accordingly, Palaniswami said the violent incidents took place due to the lethargic approach of the government", he added.
The AIADMK leader said the authorities should have arrested the concerned persons in the schools well before so that violence should have been avoided, he said the government have also failed for taking steps even to console the parents of the victim in time.
Recalling the recent violent incident in the AIADMK party headquarters in the city, Palaniswami alleged despite his party leader D Jayakumar lodging complaints with Royapettah police station and the DGP office no action was taken by the government to prevent the clash between the cadres.
Stating that the government behaved as a mute spectator when the violent incident occurred in the party office, he alleged that the DMK government instigated anti-social elements to ransack the party office.
