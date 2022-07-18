IOE status for Anna varsity unlikely due to 69% quota policy

CHENNAI: The much-hyped Institute of Eminence (IOE) status for Anna University has been totally diluted with the scope of getting international recognition looking impossible. In addition, the previous AIADMK government’s attempt to bifurcate the institution will also not take place in the future.

Allocation of funds, implementing Tamil Nadu’s reservation policy and infrastructure development was the main hurdle for the government to reject the IOE proposal.

“Though the present government had not come out with any official statement with regard to its current stance on getting IOE status for Anna University, authorities were not keen to proceed further,” a senior official from the Higher Education Department, seeking anonymity, told DT Next.

He said if the University gets the IOE status, the implementation of the state’s 69 per cent reservation policy will be difficult and many students in Tamil Nadu will be affected.

“In addition, about 20 per cent of international students will get admitted to the institution and it would also deprive higher education for local students,” he said adding that “allocation of funds to the tune of Rs 1,500 crore by the state government would also be difficult for getting the IOE tag.”

The official also recalled that the present DMK government when it was the main opposition party also opposed the proposal of getting IOE status for Anna University. “Therefore, it is unlikely to get any development on this issue,” he said adding “the then AIADMK government’s proposal to bifurcate the university is also unlikely”.

A senior professor from Anna University also said that during former vice chancellor MK Surappa’s period there was total chaos between the institution and the then authorities in the Higher Education Department since the former took several decisions on his own with regard to getting IOE status without consulting the state government.

He said that the present administration in the university had not taken any steps or set timeframe to get the IOE status. In addition, Empowered Expert Committee, which was constituted by UGC to certify IOE status, former chairman and ex-Chief Election Commissioner of India N Gopalswami said the then Surappa advice-chancellor, did his duty to get the recognition for Anna University “The whole issue has been politicised to target Surappa,” he said adding if the IOE status for the university is ignored, the tag will be given to another institution.