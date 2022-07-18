In pics: Tamil Nadu Day celebrated with zeal and fervour

CHENNAI: On the occasion of Tamil Nadu Day, the Department of Arts and Culture has announced that art programmes will be held at 20 places across Tamil Nadu today.

In a press release issued by the Director of Art and Culture Department of the Government of Tamil Nadu S Ra Gandhi said, "Tamil Nadu Day is celebrated by the government on July 18, when our state was named as Tamil Nadu in 1967. On July 18 (today) on behalf of the Department of Arts and Culture, various art programmes will be presented at the Kalaivanar Arangam, and at 4 places - Marina Beach, Elliot's Beach, Semmozhi Park, and Central Square where sand sculptures are created."

"Vadalur Muthulip troupe’s Naiyandi Melam, Puravai Attam, Tirupattur Kumaresan troupe’s Pambai Kaichilampattam, Kavadiyattam, Ranipet Vedagiri troupe’s Kokali Kattaiattam. Theni Selvakumar troupe's Karakattam, Karuppasamy Attam. Dindigul Murthytroupe's Parai Attam, Ramanathapuram Loka Subramaniam troupe's Silambattam, Virudhunagar Selvarani troupe's dance, Kolatam, and Chatur Thangamuthu troupe Thappattam will be performed from 5 pm to 7 pm,” added.

In Coimbatore, Madurai, Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu Government Music Colleges also conduct music, dance, and rural arts programmes.

Programmes will be held in Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai, Krishnagiri, Salem, Erode, Karur, Perambalur, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Sirkazhi, Tiruvarur, Tiruchy, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Nellai, and Thoothukudi in a grand manner through government music schools and with yal, music, dance, and folk dance.