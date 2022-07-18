Expert panel seeks feedback for TN education policy

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu's own State Education Policy is getting shaped as the expert committee, which was constituted to bring out a draft report, has started getting feedback from people, educationists, teachers, students, and other stakeholders.

The state government had recently formed a panel under the chairmanship of former Chief Justice of the High Court of Delhi D Murugesan to draft a distinct policy, keeping in mind the interests of the education and future of the state's youth.

Accordingly, the State was divided into eight zones including the Chennai region comprising a few neighbouring districts to collect feedback directly through district education offices. The panel also released an official email -- stateeducationpolicy@gmail.com -- so that suggestions and feedback could be submitted online.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department told DT Next that the feedback and suggestions could be given till September 15. "The committee will take inputs from educationists and subject experts and suggest reforms aimed at developing modern, technology-driven and updated curriculum frameworks for early childhood care, school and college education", he added.

He said that after shortlisting the genuine suggestions the panel would suggest ways and means to improve access, equity and quality of education by addressing issues related to the on-field implementation of policy, specifically with regard to learning outcomes and employment-ready skills.

"The panel would also bring comprehensive examination reforms for both school and higher education", he said adding that to ensure accountability the members will also come out with reforms in recruitment of teachers and professors.

The official said the committee would also take suggestions to ensure that majority of the school pass outs are enrolled into the stream of higher education. "The SEP draft report will also contain the ways of improving research activities in higher education", he said adding "the committee will also find the ways to tap resources from funding agencies from India and abroad.

Pointing out that the draft report is expected to be submitted by this December or January next year, the official said all the feedback from the stakeholders will be duly acknowledged.