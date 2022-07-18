BJP members protest against Periyar varsity V-C

TIRUCHY: Members from BJP SC/ST wing in Thanjavur on Monday staged a protest against the Vice Chancellor of Periyar University over the controversial question on caste in the examination and demanded his arrest.

The BJP SC/ST wing members, who assembled in front of the Thanjavur Collectorate, raised slogans against Periyar University Vice Chancellor, claimed that it was a pre-planned move to demean the Dalits. They said that the University which has the rationalist Periyar’s name has been fueling caste discrimination among students and the result of it was the question in the university examination, they charged.

They demanded the immediate arrest of the Vice Chancellor and those who were behind this. They also sought a departmental action against the V-C.

AMR Vignesh Kumar Raja, BJP SC/ST Wing Thanjavur district president led the protest.