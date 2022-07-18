Amma Mandapam bathing ghat closed for public

TIRUCHY: As the Mettur reservoir reached its full capacity, a flood alert has been sounded in as many as 11 districts along the Cauvery and the Tiruchy district administration has imposed restrictions on bathing at Amma Mandapam.

Owing to the heavy inflow, the Cauvery has swollen and the district administration has put up barricades leading to the entry points of Amma Mandapam bathing ghat to prevent the people from going near the river.

The action has been initiated as people used to throng Amma Mandapam for performing rituals for ancestors in the ongoing Tamil month of Aadi.

However, the district administration along with the civic body and the police have arranged alternate spots for the devotees to perform rituals during this month.

Police personnel have been deputed on duty along the Amma Mandapam bathing ghat to avoid untoward incidents.

Collector M Pradeep Kumar also inspected the bathing ghat and instructed the officials to monitor the situation.