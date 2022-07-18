TamilNadu

Alagiri urges Stalin to render justice in girl’s death case

Confirmed information suggests that the school management is involved in the girl student’s death one way or another, the TNCC chief remarked, adding that the CB-CID probe should look into the aspect.
Alagiri urges Stalin to render justice in girl’s death case
TNCC president KS Alagiri
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president KS Alagiri on Monday urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to intervene and do justice in the Kallakurichi girl student Srimathi’s death case.

Urging the state to unearth the mystery in Srimathi’s death, Alagiri said, “The wrong approach of the management of Sakthi Matriculation School has raised many doubts about her death. It is said that Srimathi died neither by suicide nor due to natural causes. The actual reason for Srimathi’s death should be investigated.”

TNCC president KS Alagiri
Velmurugan raises several doubts on student’s death

Confirmed information suggests that the school management is involved in the girl student’s death one way or another, the TNCC chief remarked, adding that the CB-CID probe should look into the aspect. Alleging that poor forecast and security arrangements by the police had led to anti-social elements sneaking through the school gates and setting fire to 17 buses, the state Congress president said that the cause of the violence was the suspicion over the school management in the death. Alagiri, in his statement, also added that the people who saw the student’s body also said that there were no wounds or fractures indicating that the student had fallen from the third floor.

TNCC president KS Alagiri
Madras HC orders re-post-mortem of Kallakurichi schoolgirl

“Since the student’s death is not a suicide, everyone involved in it should be subjected to a thorough inquiry. Chief Minister should intervene in the matter and initiate necessary action,” he added.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Stalin
Alagiri
Kallakurichi
Kallakurichi school girl
Kallakurichi girl suicide
Kallakurichi protest
Kallakurichi school death
Kallakurichi riots

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in