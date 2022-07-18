Alagiri urges Stalin to render justice in girl’s death case

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president KS Alagiri on Monday urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to intervene and do justice in the Kallakurichi girl student Srimathi’s death case.

Urging the state to unearth the mystery in Srimathi’s death, Alagiri said, “The wrong approach of the management of Sakthi Matriculation School has raised many doubts about her death. It is said that Srimathi died neither by suicide nor due to natural causes. The actual reason for Srimathi’s death should be investigated.”