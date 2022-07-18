6 men held for possessing magic mushrooms; 8 held with tusks

MADURAI: Six men were arrested in Kodaikanal on Monday after being charged with illegal possession of magic mushrooms and selling it at the tourism spot. Magic mushrooms contain a psilocybin drug, which causes hallucination, sources said. Superintendent of Police V Baskaran said earlier three of them were apprehended and further enquiries with them led to three more offenders. The SP said these offenders rely on rag pickers to collect such magic mushrooms to illegally sell it to the visitors in Kodaikanal. Magic mushrooms were often collected from dumps. Police seized handful of magic mushrooms and a kilo of ganja from them, the SP said. Meanwhile, eight men were arrested by Forest officials late on Sunday in Kodaikanal for attempting to smuggle elephant tusks. Police seized two pieces of tusks, two country-made guns and a vehilce, sources said. The accused have carried the tusks from Tiruchy to Kodaikanal to sell it to buyers from Kerala.