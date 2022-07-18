55-yr-old home alone Tiruvarur woman charred to death in fire

TIRUCHY: A 55-year-old woman was charred to death in a sudden fire that broke out in the thatched roofed house in Tiruvarur early on Monday. M Mallika, an agricultural coolie, residing at a thatched roofed house at Vathukudi village in Tiruvarur was living along with her grandson Dhanush who has been pursuing Class 12 in the nearby school. Dhanush went to his parental house to attend a temple festival on Saturday and did not return in the night. So Mallika locked the house and went to sleep. Early on Monday a sudden fire broke out and engulfed the whole house. Mallika was trapped inside and she screamed for help. Neighbours attempted to douse the fire but in vain. Soon they passed on the information to Tiruvarur Fire and Rescue personnel who rushed to the spot and doused the fire, but by the time Mallika was charred to death. Tiruvarur Taluk police retrieved the body and sent it to the Tiruvarur GMCH. Power leakage was said to be the cause of the fire. A case has been registered.