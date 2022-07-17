Warden, student held for gay sex in Nellai

MADURAI: A 29-year-old school hostel warden and a Class 12 student were arrested in Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli and remanded on charges of allegedly having gay sex with an SSLC student, sources said on Saturday. The warden has been identified as A Rajkumar.

The victim, who belongs to Paramakudi, Ramanathapuram district suffered sexual torture in the recent past and the victim initially took the issue through ‘1098’ — Childline Helpline and he was suggested to lodge an online complaint to police seeking action.

The warden was suspended on Thursday. The victim was admitted to a hospital in Paramakudi. Based on the complaint, the Palayamkottai police filed a case against the accused under various Sections of Pocso Act, Juvenile Justice Act and 506 (ii) of IPC, sources said.