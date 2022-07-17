TamilNadu

Tiruttani MLA’s mother-in-law succumbs to burns

Police said that Shakuntala had suffered 90 % burn injuries and died Sunday morning.
Representative Image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: An 89-year-old woman, mother-in-law of Tiruttani MLA, S Chandran succumbed to burn injuries she sustained after her saree caught fire from a lamp in her pooja room at her residence in Choolaimedu two days ago.

The deceased Shakuntala was residing with one of her daughters at Perumal koil street in Choolaimedu. On Friday evening, she was at the pooja room in her house when her saree began to burn. On hearing her screams, family members rushed and put out the fire. The octogenarian was moved to a hospital in Kodambakkam and then shifted to a private hospital in Vanagaram.

S Chandran
Shakuntala
Tiruttani MLA
succumbs to burns

