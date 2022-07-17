One more dies due to Covid-19, Chennai cases dip further

CHENNAI: With as many as 2,316 fresh cases of Covid-19 reported across the State on Sunday, including one imported case from Maharashtra, the State has so reported 34,17,777 cases of Covid-19 so far.

One more death due to Covid-19 was also reported taking the toll to 38,030. A 52-year-old male from Virudhunagar was admitted to Virudhunagar Medical College Hospital with complaints of fever, chest pain and difficulty in breathing on July 13 and tested positive the next day. The patient died on July 16, due to Covid-19 positive Viral Pneumonia and Respiratory Failure.

The testing of samples stood at 33,316 keeping the overall test positivity rate at 6.8 percent. The number of new cases of Covid-19 in Chennai dropped further and stood at 596 and 354 cases were reported in Chengalpattu. Coimbatore recorded 164 cases and 114 cases were reported in Thiruvallur.

The highest TPR was reported in Virudhunagar that saw 17.5 percent TPR and 16.2 percent TPR was reported in Ranipet. The active cases reached 17,085, with Chennai recording the highest active cases of 5,823. As many as 2,458 people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking total recoveries to 34,62,662.