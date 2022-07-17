In pics: NEET exam under way in TN

The examination timing is from 02:00 PM to 05:20 pm and duration is of 3 hours and 20 minutes.
Students were seen queued at the examination centers well before the time of the examination.
With 1,42,286 registrations from TN alone, there has been a surge in numbers this year. Last year, 1.12 lakh candidates had registered for the examination.
At least 31,803 students are appearing for the exam in Tamil, which is about 60 per cent higher than last year.
Students have to follow specific dress code for the examination.
Women candidates were asked to wear clothes with half sleeves, sandals with low heel and slippers.
Clothes having elaborated embroidery, full sleeves, palazzos, leggings and jeans with deep pockets, high heel footwear and jewellery are not allowed.
Men candidates need to follow the dress code of trousers, pants, half sleeve T-shirts or shirts and footwear with thin soles.
