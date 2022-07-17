NEET-UG begins in TN; Over 1.4L candidates appear

CHENNAI: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is being conducted across the country on Sunday. The examination timing is from 02 pm to 05.20 pm. Students were seen queued at the examination centers well before the time of the examination.

With 1,42,286 registrations from TN alone, there has been a surge in numbers this year. Last year, 1.12 lakh candidates had registered for the examination. The State stands third in the total number of applications after Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

At least 31,803 students are appearing for the exam in Tamil, which is about 60 per cent higher than last year. Centres have been allotted in as many as 31 locations in the State.

Students have to follow specific dress code for the examination as women were asked to wear clothes with half sleeves, sandals with low heel and slippers. While clothes having elaborated embroidery, full sleeves, palazzos, leggings and jeans with deep pockets, high heel footwear and jewellery are not allowed.

For boys, the dress code is trousers, pants, half sleeve T-shirts or shirts and footwear with thin soles. Clothes having elaborated embroidery, with big pockets and shoes are not allowed.