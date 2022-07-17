EPS and OPS are same to us: DMK Min Duraimurugan

VELLORE: Both Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and O Panneerselvam (OPS) are the same to us and the DMK does not require the support of either of them, said Minister for Water resources Duraimurugan on Saturday.

Interacting with the media after flagging off Chennai-bound buses from the new bus terminus inaugurated by Chief Minister Stalin some days ago, he said in response to a question. On the DMK being blamed for the sealing of the AIADMK party office on Lloyds road, he added to say that the DMK doesn’t need the services of AIADMK leaders.

On the Madurai Kamaraj University convocation issue he said “government norms should have been followed, but were not.”

On water-related issues, he said the Melarasampattu dam would be built soon while work had been initiated to construct check dams across the Palar river at Arumbaruthi, Shenbakkam, Tiruparkadal, Poigai and Kavasampattu in Vellore district. “Work would start when the flows in the river receded,” he said.