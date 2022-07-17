Eight persons suffer burns after gas cylinder burst at tea stall

MADURAI: Eight people suffered burns, after a gas cylinder at a tea stall located underneath a bridge at Parvathipuram in Kanyakumari district, exploded on Sunday morning.

It occurred around 7 am, sources said. The injured victims have been identified as Moosa (48), Pravin (25) and Sekar (52), who works in the stall, and the remaining five victims have been identified as Subbaiyan (66), Sudha (43),Chandran (62) and Susheela (50), who came to have a cup of tea. The identity of one more victim is yet to be known.

All those injured were admitted to Kanyakumari Government Medical College Hospital at Asaripallam. Collector M Arvind, Vijay Vasanth, Kanyakumari MP, Superintendent of Police DN Hari Kiran Prasad and Mayor of Nagercoil Corporation R Mahesh met the injured victims and consoled them. The collector offered each of the victims a cheque for Rs 50,000 under Chief Minister’s General Relief Fund.