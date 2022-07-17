DMK MLAs meet ahead of Presidential election

CHENNAI: A meeting of DMK MLAs was held at the party headquarters Anna Arivalayam on Sunday to discuss Monday’s Presidential election. DMK general secretary Duraimurugan chaired the meeting owing to the absence of chief minister cum party president M K Stalin who has been hospitalized for Covid treatment.
Duraimurugan was understood to have briefed the procedures to party MLAs on casting their vote for Yashwant Sinha, the joint presidential candidate of the opposition parties.
DMK had hosted Sinha at the party headquarters around a fortnight ago and announced its support to him. The ruling DMK had even criticized the BJP’s presidential candidate selection, calling it mere tokenism. Meanwhile, Stalin is expected to cast his vote in the Presidential polls after returning from hospital on Monday.
With 38 Lok Sabha MPs and over 10 Rajya Sabha MPs besides the 159 MLAs in its kitty, Tamil Nadu could be one state from where the opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha could poll the maximum value of votes in Monday’s Presidential election.
