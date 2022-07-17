DMK MLAs meet ahead of Presidential election

CHENNAI: A meeting of DMK MLAs was held at the party headquarters Anna Arivalayam on Sunday to discuss Monday’s Presidential election. DMK general secretary Duraimurugan chaired the meeting owing to the absence of chief minister cum party president M K Stalin who has been hospitalized for Covid treatment.

Duraimurugan was understood to have briefed the procedures to party MLAs on casting their vote for Yashwant Sinha, the joint presidential candidate of the opposition parties.