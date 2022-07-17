Boy injured while playing atop stationed coach in Madurai

MADURAI: A seventeen-year-old boy P Vigneswar of Mullai Nagar, Meenatchipuram, Madurai, was injured after being electrocuted when he climbed atop a stationed coach in front of KON Goods shed while playing with his friends on Sunday. The incident occurred around 2.45 pm.

Enquiry reveals that the boy had come along with his friends to KON yard and while playing, the victim climbed on top of the coach and was electrocuted when he came in contact with the overhead cable carrying high-voltage power supply. Immediately, ‘108- emergency van’ was called and the injured was taken to Government Rajaji Hospital for further treatment.