Annamalai slams state govt for failing to act on fake passport issue

COIMBATORE: BJP state president K Annamalai on Saturday condemned the state government for failing to act on issuance of fake passports by Madurai police.

“We will petition Governor RN Ravi over the fake passport issue on 21 July. The Chief Minister MK Stalin shouldn’t be callous with regard to national security. But the state government is trying to protect someone in the issue. If proper investigation is not done, then the BJP will take the legal route,” he said to the media in Coimbatore, while flagging off a mobile grievance redressal vehicle as part of ‘Namakkaga Namma MLA’ project by Coimbatore South constituency MLA Vanathi Srinivasan.

Claiming that BJP will not interfere in the internal issues of AIADMK, Annamalai said the ties between AIADMK and BJP continues. “The BJP will accept the choice of leadership in AIADMK. Only their cadres and office bearers should decide on their leader,” he said.

On student’s opposition to ‘selfie with anna’ enrollment drive, Annamalai said that he had advised party workers to avoid political events in colleges without permission. With regard to five per cent GST for rice, Annamalai said that the issue had been taken to the notice of the finance minister.