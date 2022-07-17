2 drainage workers killed in Sattur after pile of sand falls

MADURAI: In a heart-wrenching incident, two men who were engaged in underground drainage works at Mukkurandal near Sattur in Virudhunagar, were killed after a pile of sand fell on them. The incident occurred during the early hours of Sunday, sources said.

The deceased victims have been identified as Sakthivel (40) and Krishnamurthy (50), sources said. The victims, who were trapped under a pit dug as part of the drainage scheme, were among six fellow workers from Kugaiyur village near Chinnasalem in Kallakurichi district.

On information, Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Sattur station rushed to the spot but could only manage to retrieve their bodies. Sattur Town police have filed a case, sources said.