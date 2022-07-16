Tirupur BJP workers turned away from colleges

COIMBATORE: Students broke into an argument with BJP cadre, who campaigned in front of their colleges to enroll them for the party’s ‘selfie with Anna’ contest in Tirupur on Friday.

As part of eight years of Central government’s achievement, the party’s women’s wing in Tirupur announced a contest at Chikkanna Government Arts College and LRG Women’s College on Friday.

Students winning the contest were informed that they would be allowed to take selfies with BJP state president K Annamalai, when he presided over a function in Tirupur on Saturday to celebrate eight years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s achievements.

As BJP cadre gathered in front of the LRG college, the authorities kept the main gates closed and let students go through the rear. In a while, the BJP workers made their way into the college and argued with faculties and made them open the main gate.

When the students came by the way, the BJP workers handed out pamphlets resulting in arguments. Soon, police arrived and sent away the party workers as they had gathered without prior permission.

Meanwhile, the managements of both the colleges made a complaint to police and informed the education department authorities that the names of their colleges have been wrongly used for the party event and also distanced themselves from it.