Tiruchy to attempt world record in playing chess with 2,108 students

TIRUCHY: The district administration has planned to attempt a world record with 2,108 students playing chess at a time on Saturday and the Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi inspected the arrangement on Friday. According to official sources, the attempt is planned at Campion Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School in which as many as 2,108 students from various schools will participate. Paralympic chess champion K Jenitha Anto will provide some tips to the participating students at around 8 am. Subsequently, the programme would commence.