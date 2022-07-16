Tamil Nadu reports 2,340 Covid cases today; TPR at 7 pc

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 2,340 Covid cases, taking the total number of cases of Covid in the State reached to 35,15,461 on Saturday.

The fresh cases in Chennai stood at 607 while 306 cases were recorded in Chengalpattu and 165 cases were reported in Coimbatore. About 149 cases of Covid were reported in Tiruvallur. All the other districts reported cases of Covid below 100.

The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at 7 per cent in Tamil Nadu, after testing 33,675 samples in the past 24 hours.

The highest TPR of 20.4 per cent was reported in Virudhunagar, while 17.2 per cent TPR was recorded in Tiruvallur. Chennai reported 8.1 per cent positivity rate.

Meanwhile, the active cases of Covid in the State stood at 17,228 currently. With 2,599 more people being discharged from several hospitals across the State, the total recoveries from Covid reached to 34,60,204. With no more deaths due to Covid in the past 24 hours, the death toll stood at 38,029.