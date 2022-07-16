People won’t allow corrupt AIADMK to enter Fort St George: Baalu

CHENNAI: DMK treasurer T R Baalu on Saturday lampooned Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami and said that the people of Tamil Nadu would not allow corrupt AIADMK leaders to enter Fort St George hereafter.

Accusing AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami of using the spoils of his chief ministership to woo functionaries and muster support within his own party, Baalu recalled the infamous raids of central agencies at the Secretariat, DGP office and residence of ministers during the previous AIADMK regime and said, “A spineless Palaniswami, who is unable to utter a word about the raids conducted by the BJP led Centre, should stop dragging the DMK for his livelihood henceforth.” “Do not even dream about the Fort (read as Fort St George) hereafter. People of Tamil Nadu will not allow corrupt people like you to enter the Fort hereafter, ” Baalu added

Remarking that Palaniswami was incapable of speaking about income tax department unearthing Rs 500 crore worth unaccounted assets during raids at the places of ‘Aruppukotai’ Seyyadurai and ‘Kovai’ Chandrasekar, the DMK Parliamentary party leader advised Palaniswami and his ilk, who had pawned the AIADMK to their bosses in Delhi to safeguard their ill-gotten wealth, not to taunt the DMK.

Describing the violent exchange between EPS and OPS supporters outside the party headquarters on July 11 as a “bloodbath”, the DMK treasurer referred to the subsequent turn of events in the AIADMK, Baalu said that a frustrated Palaniswami cannot forget the historic victory secured by DMK and its allies in the urban local body polls in the state, mainly in Salem, even in his sleep. “Not only Salem. Entire Tamil Nadu is now a fort of the DMK," he said. Baalu also added that it was a usual practice in the AIADMK regime to shelve the schemes of the DMK regime or claim credit for completed DMK schemes.