Oocyte racket: Health Dept seals scan centre of Erode hospital

COIMBATORE: Officials of the Health Department on Friday sealed the scan centre of Sudha Hospital in Erode over oocyte sale racket. The move comes a day after Health Minister Ma Subramanian announced action against four hospitals in Erode, Salem and Krishnagiri for extracting oocyte from the minor in violation of medical rules. After sealing the scan centre, the officials have asked the hospital authorities to shift the patients within 15 days. Then, the entire hospital will be sealed.