Now, PMK promises Kamaraj rule on the former CM's birth anniversary

CHENNAI: The PMK is the latest party to join the chorus of establishing Kamaraj rule here as party president Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday said that PMK will establish Kamaraj rule in 2026 after winning Assembly polls.

“It is a dream of the party to establish Kamaraj rule in Tamil Nadu and PMK will definitely establish it. We have the confidence that PMK will form the government in 2026 and it will be a coalition government.

In the next 10 to 15 years no party can form government without alliance and our only aim is to form government in 2026,” said Anbumani, addressing reporters after garlanding the statue of former CM K Kamaraj, on the occasion of his 120th birth anniversary, at Kamaraj Memorial House in T Nagar.

Congress and the breakaway parties of Congress were the ones who had been pitching for Kamaraj rule in the state and PMK had joined the list of parties. Anbumani further said that though the Chennai Airport was named after Kamaraj there is no name board on the Airport and if the name board was not fixed PMK would protest.