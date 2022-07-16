Nilgiris rain: NDRF teams deployed, heavy rain warning for 5 days

COIMBATORE/CHENNAI: With heavy rains wreaking havoc in The Nilgiris, the state machinery has switched to a state of alertness to tackle any emergency. A total of 160 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel, divided into two teams, have been camping in Gudalur to attend to emergencies.

Though rains have not caused any life loss, tree falls, mud slips and damages to buildings and houses were reported widely. The district administration has advised people living in vulnerable areas and weak buildings to move out and take shelter in temporary relief camps. For any rain related assistance, the people can call 1077. Due to multiple incidents of tree falls and electric posts, several localities across the district plunged into darkness. “More than 50 staff are involved in setting right the damaged electric posts. Works will get over on Saturday and then power will resume,” said Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran, who inspected the relief works along with Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji. They visited the spot, where a group of people rescued a villager trapped in the gushing waters after a causeway was washed away and assured to build a bridge soon. “Efforts will be taken to build bridges wherever required by sanctioning additional funds to the concerned departments,” he added.

Tree falls and mud slips resulted in traffic hurdles on several arterial roads across the hill district. Incessant rains also threw life out of gear as people remained indoors and were unable to visit tea plantations and carry out other works.

Break for coastal districts

Meanwhile, heavy to very heavy rain warning has been issued over Nilgiris, Coimbatore and adjoining districts for the next five days as the southwest monsoon is vigorous, said the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC). In the last 24 hours, Nilgiris at Upper Bhavani and Avalanche received the highest rainfall of 32 cm in Tamil Nadu.

“The southwest monsoon has been favourable to Western Ghats districts in many states. Additionally, these districts experience strong westerly wind and moisture. Heavy to very heavy rainfall will be active in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, and adjoining districts such as Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Theni and

Dindigul,” said a senior RMC official in Chennai. “Impact based forecasts are already issued to all stallholders like collectors, agricultural officials of districts that are likely to get heavy rainfall, including Nilgiris, through an existing email channel,” he added.

However, the coastal and interior districts of TN, which received light to moderate rains for the past few days, are likely to get a break for the next two days. Subsequently, after three days rainfall activity is expected to begin. Chennaiites is likely to receive rain on the weekend during evenings due to the strong wind from western side. There was a marginal increase in the maximum temperature, which recorded 35.8 and 35.9 degree Celsius at Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam stations respectively.