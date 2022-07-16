Navin’s Starwood Towers gets award

CHENNAI: PMAY-Empowering India Awards 2022 has accredited Navin’s Starwood Towers 2.O project as ‘The Best Affordable EWS/LIG Housing Project’ in Tamil Nadu, for the year 2022. Facilitated at New Delhi, the award was bestowed on Navin’s Housing and Properties by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Kaushal Kishore, for the second time. In a release, R Kumar, Navin’s CMD said, “We are well known for developing best-in class homes while giving keen attention to quality and lifestyle. We understand the struggle of aspiring homebuyer who invest their lifetime savings to buy a dream house. Thereby, we strive to bring in innovative projects that offers the leap of luxury with access to all major facilities at an affordable price point.”