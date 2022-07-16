Mettur dam reaches full capacity for first time this year

COIMBATORE: The Stanley Reservoir in Mettur reached its full reservoir level (FRL) for the first time this year on Saturday. Officials from the Public Works Department (PWD) said the water level in the dam reached its FRL of 120 feet at 10 am.

This is the 42nd year that the dam is filled to the brim. Inflow into the dam surged sharply following heavy discharge from Kabini and KRS dams due to copious rains in the catchment areas over the last one week.

From 100.44 feet on Tuesday morning (July 12), the water level rose steadily to 116.67 feet on Friday at 8pm and 119.29 feet on Saturday, 8am, when 1.17 lakh cusecs flowed into the dam. In the next two hours, the dam reached its FRL. As the dam continued to realise around 1.13 lakh cusecs, the entire surplus water was discharged resulting in floods in several downstream areas of the Cauvery.

While 90,000 cusecs was released through the 16 eye sluices, another 23,000 cusecs was discharged to generate 25 MW of hydro power on Saturday evening. Meanwhile, a large number of people turned up to watch the splendid view of the dam. Salem District Collector S Karmegam inspected the dam and reviewed the security arrangements in view of heavy discharge.

A flood alert has already been issued to 12 districts in downstream Cauvery basin. The Collectors of those districts were asked to take precautionary steps including evacuating people in low lying areas and preventing their entry into water bodies to bathe, wash clothes or to take selfies. Police and rescue personnel have also stepped up vigil along the course of the river as a precautionary measure.