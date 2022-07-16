EPS to undertake state tour against DMK’s misrule

CHENNAI: The newly anointed general secretary of the AIADMK, Edappadi K. Palaniswami will soon be undertaking a statewide yatra against the 'misrule' of the DMK government.

While the announcement has not come in the open, sources in the opposition party told IANS that the EPS has decided to undertake the yatra from July end and would be attacking the DMK government.

It is to be noted that Palaniswami has emerged as the single leader of the AIADMK after the party general council meeting on July 11 had appointed him as the interim general secretary of the party. This has brought to an end the dual leadership of the party led by Palaniswami and O. Panneerselvam after the demise of party supremo and former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa.