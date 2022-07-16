DMK known for misinterpreting Governor’s speeches, says GK Vasan

TIRUCHY: The ruling party is known for misinterpreting Governor’s speeches for political gain, charged TMC president, GK Vasan here on Friday. Speaking to reporters after garlanding the statue of former chief minsiter Kamaraj on the late leader’s birth anniversary, Vasan urged the state government to increase the quantity of fertilizer procurement for the benefit of farmers so that it is distributed promptly to undertake cultivation. He also appealed to the state to desilt the irrigation canals on a priority basis and ensure free flow of water to tail end of Delta districts. Meanwhile, Vasan claimed that the GST would be a floating one and change from time to time.