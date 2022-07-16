CM Stalin, leaders greet Sankaraiah on 101st birthday

CHENNAI: Veteran CPM leader and freedom fighter N Sankaraiah celebrated his 101st birthday on Friday with the leaders of various political parties, including Chief Minister MK Stalin greeting him.

In a tweet, DMK president and Chief Minister Stalin wished comrade Sankaraiah on his 101st birthday stating that he is the beacon of Communism taking it to the younger generation.

“I am one among you in wishing comrade Sankaraiah on his 101st birthday, who represents the beacon of Communism to the next generation. May he lives long years after lifelong struggles and sacrifices,” he tweeted.

Earlier, veteran CPI leader R Nallakannu met Sankaraiah at his residence to extend their birthday greetings. Leaders of the CPM state unit led by state secretary K Balakrishnan and politburo member G Ramakrishnan also greeted the leader at his home.

Balakrishnan had appealed to the party cadre not to visit Sankaraiah’s residence on Friday considering the spread of COVID-19. He asked the party units to hold meetings to mark the Communist leader’s birthday.