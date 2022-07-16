Booster shot free for 18-59 years till Sept 30 across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated the free precautionary booster dose for the age group of 18-59 years at the Health and Family Welfare Training Centre in Egmore on Friday.

The Union Ministry had announced ‘COVID-19 Vaccine Amrit Mahotsava’ to be implemented for 75 days as ‘Jan Abhiyaan’ from July 15 to September 30 for administering the booster dose. All Government COVID vaccination centres will provide free booster shots for eligible beneficiaries on completion of 6 months from the date of administration of 2nd dose.

Subramanian said that 95.27% people have been vaccinated with the first dose and 87.35% have been given both the doses. Over 11.60 crore vaccines have been administered in the State, of which 4.61 crore doses have been administered as part of mega vaccination drive.

More than 3.63 crore people in the State are eligible for booster dose. While only 18 lakh doses have been administered so far, 3.45 crore people are yet to get vaccinated with the booster dose. The State has a stock of 43 lakh doses of vaccines available. The State Health Department had requested the Union Government to allow free booster dose administration as more than 30 lakh vaccines are due to expire in September.

There are 32 lakh people who are yet to get vaccinated with the first dose and 99 lakh people have not been vaccinated with the second dose of COVID-19 vaccines.

The Health Minister urged the public to get vaccinated and stay protected against the infection. “The State health department will organise mega vaccination drives at 50,000 locations every alternative week. The next mega vaccination drive will be conducted on July 24. All doses of vaccine for everyone will be administered,” he explained.