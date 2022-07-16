Ariyalur girl kills self day before NEET

CHENNAI: With the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test is scheduled to be held across the country tomorrow, another student from Ariyalur has reportedly killed herself fearing to take the test.

The victim, Nishanthi, had scored 529 out of 600 in her Class 12 exams last year and her father, Natarajan, has been working overseas.

Nishanthi who appeared for NEET last year had failed and was preparing to appear for the exam this year.

According to Daily Thanthi reports, Nishanthi wrote a letter and killed herself at her house.

In the letter, it was mentioned that she took the extreme step as she found chemistry and biology difficult to study and wished her father could have stayed with her in Ariyalur.

On information, the Ariyalur police rushed to the spot, recovered the body of the student and sent it to the government hospital for post-mortem examination.

The police have registered a case and are further investigating.